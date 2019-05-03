ATM members must transform to be able to transform SA - Nongqunga

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) founder Caesar Nongqunga said that those joining the party will become 'transformed' to align to the real mission of the party.

JOHANNESBURG – The African Transformation Movement (ATM) founder Caesar Nongqunga said that those joining the party will become "transformed" to align to the real mission of the party.

He said this includes former prominent African National Congress (ANC) member Mzwandile Manyi, who joined the party as its policy head.

Nongqunga said the African Transformation Movement (ATM) represented transformation, and Manyi was one of the party's new members who was transforming.

He said that party members had to be transformed to be able to transform others, and ultimately the country.

Nongqunga said the church could not continue supporting the ANC.

"If the ANC, for which we are voting, is fighting and killing each other, especially their comrades, over the positions for which we put them in, are we not involved in those killings? Are we not having our hands full of blood?"

Nongqunga said the party has servant leaders, who would be accountable to voters.