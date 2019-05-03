ATM members must transform to be able to transform SA - Nongqunga
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) founder Caesar Nongqunga said that those joining the party will become 'transformed' to align to the real mission of the party.
JOHANNESBURG – The African Transformation Movement (ATM) founder Caesar Nongqunga said that those joining the party will become "transformed" to align to the real mission of the party.
He said this includes former prominent African National Congress (ANC) member Mzwandile Manyi, who joined the party as its policy head.
Nongqunga said the African Transformation Movement (ATM) represented transformation, and Manyi was one of the party's new members who was transforming.
He said that party members had to be transformed to be able to transform others, and ultimately the country.
Nongqunga said the church could not continue supporting the ANC.
"If the ANC, for which we are voting, is fighting and killing each other, especially their comrades, over the positions for which we put them in, are we not involved in those killings? Are we not having our hands full of blood?"
Nongqunga said the party has servant leaders, who would be accountable to voters.
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Magashule’s phone-tapping claims untrue
-
EFF stokes passions ahead of vote
-
Ramaphosa: ANC not broken beyond repair
-
Myburgh to fight defamation lawsuit over ‘Gangster State’ revelations
-
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
-
Polls haven't been free and fair, says group fighting for independent candidates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.