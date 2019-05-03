ANC turned NC into headquarters of corruption, says EFF

EFF provincial secretary Shadrack Tlhaole said alleged corruption within some government departments was the main reason why more job opportunities cannot be created.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Northern Cape believed corruption was preventing the province from reaching its full potential.

In the 2014 elections, the party got nearly 21,000 votes, taking up two seats in the provincial legislature.

It now claimed to have vastly expanded its support base across the province.

The EFF said at least six out of 10 people were unemployed in the Northern Cape.

The party said changing that statistic was a priority if it took over from the African National Congress (ANC) after the elections.

EFF provincial secretary Shadrack Tlhaole said alleged corruption within some government departments was the main reason why more job opportunities could not be created.

“Our people are so embarrassed by the leadership of the ANC, that has turned the Northern Cape to be the headquarters of corruption.”

ANC provincial chairperson Zamani Saul said efforts were already underway to root out corruption.

“We are not going to tolerate corruption and we’re inviting those in the EFF members, who say there are high levels of corruption and know of any incidences of corruption, to go and report that to the law enforcement agencies. In fact, we’ll go and support them when they do that.”

The EFF believed it would vastly improve on the 5% it garnered in the Northern Cape in the 2014 elections and could even snatch the province from the ruling party.