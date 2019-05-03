Alleged train arsonist to remain in hospital for trial

The 30-year old Thobela Xoseni is accused of starting a fire at Cape Town station last month and has been sent to Valkenberg Hospital for psychiatric observation.

CAPE TOWN – An alleged train arsonist is likely to remain in the hospital for the duration of his trial.

The 30-year old Thobela Xoseni is accused of starting a fire at Cape Town station last month.

Two trains were burnt and twelve coaches were completely destroyed.

Following an initial mental assessment, the court has decided to send Xoseni to Valkenberg Hospital.

There he will undergo psychiatric observation.

But he'll first have to wait for a bed to become available.

For now, Xoseni will be held in the hospital wing of Pollsmoor Prison.

The court had previously heard Xoseni was caught by a CCTV camera leaving the carriage of one of the trains that were on fire.

He was arrested the next day.