Ace Magashule refuses to answer any more questions on phone tapping claims

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Magashule should have spoken to the ANC top six before making the accusations.

FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
38 minutes ago

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he will not answer any more questions about his claims that his phone was tapped by national intelligence.

Magashule, who is campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal with former President Jacob Zuma, says he is now focusing on the elections.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Magashule should have spoken to the ANC top six before making the accusations.

Ramaphosa says Magashule jumped the gun, and head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the claims are reckless.

But Magashule is not answering any more questions on the issue.

“I know the media wants me to talk about the phone bugs, except I’ve reported the matter to the inspector general and it ends there, so that we focus on elections.”

