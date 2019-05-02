Zuma, Magashule take ANC campaigning to northern KZN

Magashule is meeting party structures before joining Zuma for a door to door and a public meeting.

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) supporters have gathered in Kwambonambi in northern KwaZulu-Natal where former President Jacob Zuma and secretary-general Ace Magashule are expected to lead campaigning on Thursday.

Zuma joins the campaign trail along with his predecessor’s former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, who made appearances at the Rand Show in Johannesburg.