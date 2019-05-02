Zuma, Magashule take ANC campaigning to northern KZN
Magashule is meeting party structures before joining Zuma for a door to door and a public meeting.
DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) supporters have gathered in Kwambonambi in northern KwaZulu-Natal where former President Jacob Zuma and secretary-general Ace Magashule are expected to lead campaigning on Thursday.
Magashule is meeting party structures before joining Zuma for a door to door and a public meeting.
Zuma joins the campaign trail along with his predecessor’s former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, who made appearances at the Rand Show in Johannesburg.
#ZumaCampaigns @MYANC SG Magashule pays courtesy visit to Inkosi Mthethwa in KwaMbonambi ahead of door to door with former President Zuma @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/vpaPPwLbMp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2019
Popular in Local
-
This is the most frequently stolen item from OR Tambo airport luggage
-
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
-
CARTOON: Nothing will keep Caster down
-
Semenya at career crossroads with little time to choose direction
-
A grave situation: Criminals targeting cemeteries in Cape Town
-
Experts question validity of CAS decision on Semenya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.