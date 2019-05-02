View all in Latest
Uganda orders suspension of 39 journos for reporting on Bobi Wine arrest

This is another illustration of the fear President Yoweri Museveni has of losing the next election to the pop-singer-turned-MP.

Pop-singer-turned-MP Bobi Wine was arrested on Monday over a protest he organised in 2018. Picture: @HEBobiwine/Twitter.
Pop-singer-turned-MP Bobi Wine was arrested on Monday over a protest he organised in 2018. Picture: @HEBobiwine/Twitter.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Ugandan authorities have ordered 13 media houses to suspend 39 journalists who reported on the arrest of Bobi Wine.

This is another illustration of the fear President Yoweri Museveni has of losing the next election to the pop-singer-turned-MP.

Wine was arrested late in April on charges related to his failure to get official permission to hold a demonstration against taxing social media a year ago.

Museveni, who is planning to extend his 35 years in power, took draconian steps to stifle social media.

But it is getting even tougher on Wine, who declared his candidacy for the 2021 election.

Clearly, Museveni fears that Wine has growing support with youth votes, which will decide the outcome of the poll.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

