Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAF
Ahmed Kajee & Carl Lewis | The Court of Arbitration for Sport has rejected Caster Semenya's challenge against IAAF rules forcing her to lower her testosterone levels to compete with women. Her legal team say her advantages are no different from other genetic variations celebrated in sport – and that “her genetic gift should be celebrated, not discriminated against”.
