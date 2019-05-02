Tiger Woods to receive presidential honour from Trump
White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said President Trump will bestow the award, the nation’s highest civilian honour, on the golfing great in the White House Rose Garden.
WASHINGTON - Tiger Woods is to receive the US Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Monday, the White House announced on Thursday.
White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said Trump will bestow the award, the nation’s highest civilian honour, on the golfing great in the White House Rose Garden.
Woods won the Masters last month, his first major title since the 2008 US Open.
Trump, an avid golfer and owner of several golf courses around the world, tweeted his congratulations to Woods following his victory at Augusta.
“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM,” Trump said.
Established by John F Kennedy in 1963, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honour bestowed by a US president.
It is given to persons who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavours.”
It has been awarded to nearly three dozen sports figures since its inception, including golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, who were honoured by president George W Bush.
Barack Obama gave the award in 2014 to Charlie Sifford, the first African-American golfer to play on the PGA Tour.
Woods has golfed with Trump on several occasions, most recently in February at the president’s course in Jupiter, Florida.
