How happy are you with service delivery in your metro municipality?

Trust and satisfaction with service delivery among residents in big metros is decreasing, according to the results of the latest South African Citizen Satisfaction Index Citizen Satisfaction Index.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in South Africa's major metro municipalities are growing more dissatisfied and less trusting of the quality of service delivery offered to them.

This is according to the results of the latest South African Citizen Satisfaction Index (SAcsi) Citizen Satisfaction Index conducted by Consulta.

SAsci measures citizens' trust and satisfaction in eight metropolitan municipalities as a snapshot; Buffalo City, Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Johannesburg, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.

Over 2,000 people were surveyed for the study across the metros who are representative of the resident demographics in each one.

"The overall satisfaction score is heavily influenced by the big gaps in the citizen expectation versus perceived quality. This is the measure of what citizens expect, versus what they actually experience in terms of service delivery," the study notes.

"This gap between expectations and actual delivery is widening across all metros to varying degrees."

CAPE TOWN COMES OUT TOPS

Each metro is ranked according to a score out of 100. Of the eight metros surveyed, Cape Town scored the highest at 64.1, 10.1 above the average satisfaction score of 54.

In second and third place respectively are Ekurhuleni and eThekwini with scores on par with the average (55.7 and 55.5), followed by Tshwane at 51.3, Nelson Mandela Bay at 50.5 and Johannesburg with 49.9 - all coming in

below par.

Buffalo City ‘s 43.4 and Mangaung, with 40.5 come in dramatically below par, performing at 10.6 and 13.5 index points below average respectively.

Mangaung is of particular concern as it has recorded the lowest satisfaction score in the history of the Citizen Satisfaction Index for the second consecutive year.

"Overall, the results show that expectations are very far from being met and that there are significant gaps in expectations versus the perceived quality of service delivery that citizens experience. The delivery gap between what citizens expect and what they perceive has also widened compared with the previous year’s results, while comparisons with 2015 results show a chasm in the decline. In this year’s results, all metros experienced a drop in overall scores, with some metros showing massive decline and deterioration in citizen satisfaction," said Professor Adré Schreuder, SAcsi founder and chairperson.

"When you look at what the drivers are behind satisfaction levels, citizen mentions mostly related to basics such as water supply and management, electricity supply, garbage disposal, road maintenance and clean streets as the basics of what citizens expect from their local municipality, and fundamentally why local governments exist, yet these are the areas that citizens most flag as their pain points.

"It is clear from the SAcsi results that in certain municipalities, service delivery is not the priority for the municipality, or that there are constraints in key areas that need to be addressed more effectively.

SAcsi said as South Africans prepare to head to the polls on 8 May, citizen trust in the ability of municipalities to deliver to expectations shows a continued sharp decline year on year and should be cause for significant concern and intervention as it will be fascinating to see how citizen satisfaction levels with local service delivery impacts voter choice.