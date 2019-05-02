View all in Latest
State calls for life sentence for CT woman who killed aunt, cousin

Earlier this week, the woman was found guilty on all ten counts against her in connection with the murder of her aunt and cousin in 2015.

20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The State will ask the Western Cape High Court to sentence convicted murderer Levona Jacobs to life imprisonment.

Earlier this week, the woman was found guilty on all ten counts against her in connection with the murder of her aunt and cousin in 2015.

The case against Jacobs was postponed to late next month to allow time for a probation officer’s report to be submitted.

The court on Wednesday found Jacobs murdered her 47-year-old aunt and 26-year-old cousin in December 2015 in order to gain ownership of her uncle's home. He died in March that year.

The 38-year-old woman smothered the two victims and buried their bodies in their own backyard in Delft.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila welcomed the conviction, saying it was another step in ensuring justice for the victims.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

