SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardy

-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gainBusiness
-
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardyBusiness
-
ANC says its electioneering message well receivedPolitics
-
Nzimande: Traffic officers who take bribes tarnish law enforcement imageLocal
-
ATM’s Caesar Nongqunga to ask congregates not to vote for ANCPolitics
-
Karoo, Southern Cape political parties on the same page about govtPolitics
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gainBusiness
-
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardyBusiness
-
ANC says its electioneering message well receivedPolitics
-
Nzimande: Traffic officers who take bribes tarnish law enforcement imageLocal
-
ATM’s Caesar Nongqunga to ask congregates not to vote for ANCPolitics
-
Karoo, Southern Cape political parties on the same page about govtPolitics
-
ATM’s Caesar Nongqunga to ask congregates not to vote for ANCPolitics
-
Karoo, Southern Cape political parties on the same page about govtPolitics
-
Give the ANC another chance, Ramaphosa pleads with Mamelodi residentsPolitics
-
How happy are you with service delivery in your metro municipality?Local
-
Independent candidates ruling won't impact 2019 electionsPolitics
-
I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chiefPolitics
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
Cele: No specialised courts for election-related casesLocal
-
IEC to deploy 189,000 volunteers at voting stations on election dayLocal
-
ATM’s Caesar Nongqunga to ask congregates not to vote for ANCPolitics
-
Karoo, Southern Cape political parties on the same page about govtPolitics
-
Give the ANC another chance, Ramaphosa pleads with Mamelodi residentsPolitics
-
Myburgh to fight defamation lawsuit over ‘Gangster State’ revelationsLocal
-
Independent candidates ruling won't impact 2019 electionsPolitics
-
I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chiefPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
-
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
-
MIA LINDEQUE: When will Afrikaners cut ties with Steve Hofmeyr?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Air Zim: If it's not safe for the president, it’s not safe for anyoneOpinion
Popular Topics
-
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardyBusiness
-
Absa PMI rises in April as blackout fears easeBusiness
-
Sars chief Kieswetter begins task of earning back SA's trustBusiness
-
Rand firmer after US Fed holds lending ratesBusiness
-
Mashatile: ANC's top priority is to grow economy, create jobsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: Unions will be part of solution for Eskom going forwardBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Joe Jonas marries ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie TurnerLifestyle
-
Tarantino’s new film makes the cut for CannesLifestyle
-
Newly identified Leonardo da Vinci portrait on show in LondonLifestyle
-
Species conservation: some success, many failuresWorld
-
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
-
Any day now - odds on for ‘imminent’ royal baby birthLifestyle
-
Kaley Cuoco is 'cried out' after 'Big Bang Theory' finale filmingLifestyle
-
2019 Billboard Music Awards: All the winners & Drake’s ‘Game of Thrones’ momentLifestyle
-
Princess Charlotte celebrates fourth birthday with new photosLifestyle
-
Clermont's Flip van der Merwe announces his retirementSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF rulingOpinion
-
Leicester boss Rodgers needs no extra incentive to beat Man CitySport
-
Kenyan 800m runner Wambui slams Semenya testosterone rulingSport
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Defence coach Edwards to end Wales stint after World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
On The Couch: Kundai Murapa always wanted to be Power Ranger. Now he is oneSport
-
Ramaphosa: Public transport improvements a priorityPolitics
-
Mashatile: Western Cape must come home to the ANCPolitics
-
The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - MalemaPolitics
-
DA vows to ramp up campaigningPolitics
-
'Let's fight what are we waiting for?' - eThekwini municipality workers strikeLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardy
The South African government and Eskom are working to ensure the transfer of funds from CDB to Eskom, the public enterprises ministry said in a statement.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s public enterprises ministry on Thursday said that a China Development Bank (CDB) loan to struggling state power company Eskom was not in jeopardy.
Eskom had expected to draw down R7 billion from a $2.5 billion CDB loan facility by late March, but South Africa’s finance ministry said in a report to Parliament last month that the drawdown had been delayed.
The South African government and Eskom are working to ensure the transfer of funds from CDB to Eskom, the public enterprises ministry said in a statement.
More in Business
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gain29 minutes ago
-
Absa PMI rises in April as blackout fears ease7 hours ago
-
Sars chief Kieswetter begins task of earning back SA's trust10 hours ago
-
Rand firmer after US Fed holds lending rates10 hours ago
-
Mashatile: ANC's top priority is to grow economy, create jobs12 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: Unions will be part of solution for Eskom going forward14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.