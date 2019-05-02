View all in Latest
Senior prosecutors lied under oath - Johan Booysen

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen said prosecutor Sello Maema drafted the memorandum to support the second decision to authorise racketeering charges against him.

Former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen gives testimony at the state capture inquiry on 2 May 2019.
Former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen gives testimony at the state capture inquiry on 2 May 2019.
37 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen has accused senior prosecutors of lying under oath and conspiring to ensure he was prosecuted and removed from the Hawks.

The major general has testified at the state capture commission of inquiry about his fight over several years to return to office.

Booysen was leading high profile investigations into politically connected businessman Thoshen Panday and corrupt senior police officers.

He said prosecutor Sello Maema drafted the memorandum to support the second decision to authorise racketeering charges against him.

“This particular memorandum was permeated with misrepresentations, there were serious omissions, most importantly it contains falsehoods. Advocate Maema blatantly lies in the prosecution memorandums and I can prove it.”

He said prosecutors were acting on instructions.

“I deal specifically with a number of prosecutions which I firmly believe did things at the behest of certain individuals. Advocates Maema and Moipone Noko were both part of that group.”

Booysen has been challenging the racketeering case in court.

