Semenya won’t back down in fight against IAAF

Her comments come after a 2-1 split decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) went in favour of the IAAF.

South African Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya competes at the ASA Senior Championships at Germiston Athletics stadium, in Germiston on the outskirts of Johannesburg, South Africa on 26 April 2019. Picture: AFP
South African Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya competes at the ASA Senior Championships at Germiston Athletics stadium, in Germiston on the outskirts of Johannesburg, South Africa on 26 April 2019. Picture: AFP
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Caster Semenya said that she won’t back down from her fight against the IAAF’s new testosterone regulations for female middle-distance athletes.

Her comments come after a 2-1 split decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) went in favour of the IAAF.

This means Semenya will have to take medication to suppress her testosterone levels if she wants to compete internationally.

Semenya believes the one dissenting CAS arbitrator who was against the IAAF’s regulations will be shown to be correct when the IAAF’s testosterone regulations are eventually overturned.

In a statement, Semenya accused the IAAF of targeting her for a decade and promised that she won’t be held back by the decision.

Sport and Recreation Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga echoed Semenya’s fighting words indicating they have directed Athletics South Africa on their next steps.

“We’ve instructed Athletics South Africa to look at the judgment and to appeal it. We continue to put pressure on the international community.”

The full verdict, which is in a 165-page document, remains confidential for the moment.

The ruling may be appealed at the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

