Security experts assess situation in Mozambique during Lindiwe Sisulu visit

PRETORIA - Security experts are looking at the situation in northern Mozambique, where International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will be travelling to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Kenneth.

Mozambique made international news in April as the victim of two killer storms.

Earlier in 2019, it got attention as a hotspot for terrorists in the north of the country, styling themselves as Islamic State and beheading villagers they attacked.

It’s not clear if Cyclone Kenneth affected their deadly operations.

However, South African authorities will be at pains to ensure that Sisulu is safe when she ventures to northern Mozambique on her humanitarian mission.

