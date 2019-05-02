View all in Latest
Security experts assess situation in Mozambique during Lindiwe Sisulu visit

Mozambique made international news in April as the victim of two killer storms, but earlier in 2019, it got attention as a hotspot for terrorists in the north of the country.

FILE: This handout picture released and taken on 26 April 2019 by the World Food Programme shows the battered coast of Wimbi Beach in Pemba as Cyclone Kenneth hit the north coast of Mozambique in Cabo Delgado province. Picture: AFP
FILE: This handout picture released and taken on 26 April 2019 by the World Food Programme shows the battered coast of Wimbi Beach in Pemba as Cyclone Kenneth hit the north coast of Mozambique in Cabo Delgado province. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Security experts are looking at the situation in northern Mozambique, where International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will be travelling to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Kenneth.

Mozambique made international news in April as the victim of two killer storms.

Earlier in 2019, it got attention as a hotspot for terrorists in the north of the country, styling themselves as Islamic State and beheading villagers they attacked.

It’s not clear if Cyclone Kenneth affected their deadly operations.

However, South African authorities will be at pains to ensure that Sisulu is safe when she ventures to northern Mozambique on her humanitarian mission.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

