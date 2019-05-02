Security experts assess situation in Mozambique during Lindiwe Sisulu visit

-
How happy are you with service delivery in your metro municipality?Local
-
Independent candidates ruling won't impact 2019 electionsPolitics
-
Security experts assess situation in Mozambique during Lindiwe Sisulu visitLocal
-
Child dies in Bonteheuwel house fireLocal
-
Species conservation: some success, many failuresWorld
-
Modernised Home Affairs office launched in StellenboschLocal
-
Independent candidates ruling won't impact 2019 electionsPolitics
-
Security experts assess situation in Mozambique during Lindiwe Sisulu visitLocal
-
Child dies in Bonteheuwel house fireLocal
-
Modernised Home Affairs office launched in StellenboschLocal
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Bo-Kaap residents open to expansion of heritage protectionLocal
-
Independent candidates ruling won't impact 2019 electionsPolitics
-
I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chiefPolitics
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
Cele: No specialised courts for election-related casesLocal
-
IEC to deploy 189,000 volunteers at voting stations on election dayLocal
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
Elections to go ahead as case into independent candidates postponedPolitics
-
Maimane hears of police failings while on campaign trail in StangerPolitics
-
De Lille: Good policies not cut and pasted from DAPolitics
-
I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chiefPolitics
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
Elections to go ahead as case into independent candidates postponedPolitics
-
Maimane hears of police failings while on campaign trail in StangerPolitics
-
De Lille: Good policies not cut and pasted from DAPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
-
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
-
MIA LINDEQUE: When will Afrikaners cut ties with Steve Hofmeyr?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Air Zim: If it's not safe for the president, it’s not safe for anyoneOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Sars chief Kieswetter begins task of earning back SA's trustBusiness
-
Rand firmer after US Fed holds lending ratesBusiness
-
Mashatile: ANC's top priority is to grow economy, create jobsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: Unions will be part of solution for Eskom going forwardBusiness
-
Transnet ends acting CEO Tau Morwe’s contractBusiness
-
Sibanye-Stillwater: Miners never trapped, kept underground for safetyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Species conservation: some success, many failuresWorld
-
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
-
Any day now - odds on for ‘imminent’ royal baby birthLifestyle
-
Kaley Cuoco is 'cried out' after 'Big Bang Theory' finale filmingLifestyle
-
2019 Billboard Music Awards: All the winners & Drake’s ‘Game of Thrones’ momentLifestyle
-
Princess Charlotte celebrates fourth birthday with new photosLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 1 May 2019Lifestyle
-
Oprah praises Duchess Meghan’s decision to keep baby’s birth privateLifestyle
-
Spike in US teen suicides after '13 Reasons Why' release: studyLifestyle
-
Leicester boss Rodgers needs no extra incentive to beat Man CitySport
-
Kenyan 800m runner Wambui slams Semenya testosterone rulingSport
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Defence coach Edwards to end Wales stint after World CupSport
-
Bafana to step up Afcon preps with Ghana friendlySport
-
Arsenal's Ramsey denied swansong as hamstring injury ends seasonSport
Popular Topics
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
On The Couch: Kundai Murapa always wanted to be Power Ranger. Now he is oneSport
-
Ramaphosa: Public transport improvements a priorityPolitics
-
Mashatile: Western Cape must come home to the ANCPolitics
-
The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - MalemaPolitics
-
DA vows to ramp up campaigningPolitics
-
'Let's fight what are we waiting for?' - eThekwini municipality workers strikeLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
Security experts assess situation in Mozambique during Lindiwe Sisulu visit
Mozambique made international news in April as the victim of two killer storms, but earlier in 2019, it got attention as a hotspot for terrorists in the north of the country.
PRETORIA - Security experts are looking at the situation in northern Mozambique, where International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will be travelling to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Kenneth.
Mozambique made international news in April as the victim of two killer storms.
Earlier in 2019, it got attention as a hotspot for terrorists in the north of the country, styling themselves as Islamic State and beheading villagers they attacked.
It’s not clear if Cyclone Kenneth affected their deadly operations.
However, South African authorities will be at pains to ensure that Sisulu is safe when she ventures to northern Mozambique on her humanitarian mission.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
This is the most frequently stolen item from OR Tambo airport luggage22 hours ago
-
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison22 hours ago
-
Booysen details how Phiyega offered him a golden handshake3 hours ago
-
Easter road deaths drop by 48%2 hours ago
-
Officer who bribed me is still on duty, Booysen tells Zondo commission5 hours ago
-
I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chief2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.