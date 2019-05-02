View all in Latest
Security cluster putting final plans in place for election day

With less than a week before South Africans go to the polls, government's security cluster and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are putting final plans in place to ensure a smooth election day.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele and the SA Police Service management brief the media. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele and the SA Police Service management brief the media. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – With less than a week before South Africans go to the polls, government's security cluster and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are putting final plans in place to ensure a smooth election day.

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo will give a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday morning on their state of readiness for the 8 May polls.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will also be in the capital today where he will be joined by other ministers in the security cluster to detail their plans to deal with potential threats of violence next Wednesday.

Several communities have threatened to stage protests on election day in a bid to get the government's attention to deliver better services to their areas.

