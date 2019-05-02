View all in Latest
Sars chief Kieswetter begins task of earning back SA's trust

Kieswetter was unanimously approved by a panel set up by the president and appointed about a month ago as the commissioner of Sars.

Edward Kieswetter. Picture: Business Pulse International screengrab.
Edward Kieswetter. Picture: Business Pulse International screengrab.
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - New South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has completed his first day on the job.

Kieswetter was unanimously approved by a panel set up by the president and appointed about a month ago as the commissioner of Sars.

Kieswetter has acknowledged that while there are many challenges that lie ahead of him, one of his biggest goals will be to reform the image of Sars in the eyes of the public it serves.

The new tax boss said that he'll spend his next few days reconnecting with staff members.

“It’s about meeting people. I’ll meet with the broad leadership team. For me, meeting with the people is the most important work for ay leader. In order to have confidence from the public, you first need to have internal confidence.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

