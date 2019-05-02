Ramaphosa: Unions will be part of solution for Eskom going forward

The tripartite alliance has presented a united front going to elections, but the elephant in the room is Eskom.

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured unions that they say will be part of the solution for Eskom going forward.

He addressed workers at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) national rally in Durban.

Cosatu has up to now opposed proposals to turn around Eskom that includes unbundling and job cuts.

The tripartite alliance has presented a united front going to elections, but the elephant in the room is Eskom.

GALLERY: Cosatu May Day rally in Durban

President Ramaphosa was diffusing tensions.

“And, we are working comrades with unions that are in Eskom to make sure that the solutions we’re working on with do finally become the that is going to be durable.”

He said that those responsible for the rot will face the music.

And he reiterated government's commitment to turn Eskom around.

“Certain people conspired to steal money in Eskom, stealing hundreds and hundreds of millions of rands. We’re cleaning up Eskom.”

Cosatu said it wanted evidence of overstaffing before job cuts can be discussed.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: Public transport improvements a priority

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)