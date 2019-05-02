-
Ramaphosa confident of election victory
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he's been working tirelessly over the last few months preparing for next week's elections but is confident he will come out victorious.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he's been working tirelessly over the last few months preparing for next week's elections but is confident he will come out victorious.
Ramaphosa spent Thursday morning at the Nedbank offices in Johannesburg, engaging with youth who are part of a programme that employs hundreds of people, giving them an opportunity in corporate business.
The president encouraged young people to reach for their dreams despite the challenging circumstances they were born into.
As South Africans prepare to vote for a new government on Wednesday, Ramaphosa told the group to never give up, as he has put in all his efforts for this elections.
"We are going into an election and I don't know what the outcome is going to be. But you know what? I am going into the elections very confidently, very robustly and with a very positive mind, knowing that I am going to emerge victorious."
Popular in Politics
-
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison16 hours ago
-
EFF wants guarantees before entering into any coalitions3 hours ago
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill themone day ago
-
Former Bok coach Peter de Villiers joins De Lille's Good party2 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: Unions will be part of solution for Eskom going forward5 hours ago
-
Maimane: Black, white, Indian and coloured can work together5 hours ago
