Ramaphosa confident of election victory

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he's been working tirelessly over the last few months preparing for next week's elections but is confident he will come out victorious.

Ramaphosa spent Thursday morning at the Nedbank offices in Johannesburg, engaging with youth who are part of a programme that employs hundreds of people, giving them an opportunity in corporate business.

The president encouraged young people to reach for their dreams despite the challenging circumstances they were born into.

As South Africans prepare to vote for a new government on Wednesday, Ramaphosa told the group to never give up, as he has put in all his efforts for this elections.

"We are going into an election and I don't know what the outcome is going to be. But you know what? I am going into the elections very confidently, very robustly and with a very positive mind, knowing that I am going to emerge victorious."