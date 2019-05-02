Princess Charlotte celebrates fourth birthday with new photos
Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, was pictured in the gardens at Kensington Palace in central London, and the family home in Norfolk, eastern England.
LONDON - Britain’s Princess Charlotte celebrates her fourth birthday on Thursday and her parents released three new pictures of the smiling young royal to mark the occasion.
The photos of the fourth-in-line to the throne were taken by Kate, who regularly releases family pictures to celebrate her children’s birthdays.
It’s a busy time for birthdays in the British royal family. Charlotte’s younger brother Louis celebrated his first birthday two weeks ago, two days after the 93rd birthday of Queen Elizabeth, the world’s oldest monarch.
The birth of the first child of William’s younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan is also expected any day now.
Thank you for the lovely messages for Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday. The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk.
