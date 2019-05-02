Police patrol Durban CBD after municipal workers attempt City Hall sit-in
Workers shut down essential services on Tuesday demanding an explanation for promotions favouring allegedly only struggle veterans.
DURBAN - Police patrolled streets in the Durban CBD on Thursday evening after municipal workers attempted another sit-in at City Hall.
Workers shut down essential services on Tuesday demanding an explanation for promotions favouring allegedly only struggle veterans.
Most streets were littered with rubbish that was visibly thrown around deliberately.
The continuation of the strike contradicted MEC for economic development Sihle Zikalala’s assertions that a solution had been reached.
Durban City manager Sipho Nzuza said a solution would be reached by Thursday, and Zikalala, who is also African National Congress (ANC) chairperson, said the mediation team appointed by premier Senzo Mchunu had made a breakthrough.
But the streets of Durban told a different story.
The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, which hosted international guests at Indaba, had the heaviest police presence, and delegates said they had chosen to stay in their hotel rooms as they feared for their safety.
WATCH: 'Let's fight what are we waiting for?' - eThekwini municipality workers strike
Popular in Local
-
Senior prosecutors lied under oath - Johan Booysen
-
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
-
This is the most frequently stolen item from OR Tambo airport luggage
-
Myburgh to fight defamation lawsuit over ‘Gangster State’ revelations
-
Give the ANC another chance, Ramaphosa pleads with Mamelodi residents
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.