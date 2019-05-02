Police patrol Durban CBD after municipal workers attempt City Hall sit-in

Workers shut down essential services on Tuesday demanding an explanation for promotions favouring allegedly only struggle veterans.

DURBAN - Police patrolled streets in the Durban CBD on Thursday evening after municipal workers attempted another sit-in at City Hall.

Most streets were littered with rubbish that was visibly thrown around deliberately.

The continuation of the strike contradicted MEC for economic development Sihle Zikalala’s assertions that a solution had been reached.

Durban City manager Sipho Nzuza said a solution would be reached by Thursday, and Zikalala, who is also African National Congress (ANC) chairperson, said the mediation team appointed by premier Senzo Mchunu had made a breakthrough.

But the streets of Durban told a different story.

The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, which hosted international guests at Indaba, had the heaviest police presence, and delegates said they had chosen to stay in their hotel rooms as they feared for their safety.

