Police patrol Durban CBD after municipal workers attempt City Hall sit-in

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Police patrol Durban CBD after municipal workers attempt City Hall sit-in

Workers shut down essential services on Tuesday demanding an explanation for promotions favouring allegedly only struggle veterans.

eThekwini municipal workers protesting over claims of unfair promotions that favoured struggle veterans in the Durban center. Pictures: Abigail Javier/EWN
eThekwini municipal workers protesting over claims of unfair promotions that favoured struggle veterans in the Durban center. Pictures: Abigail Javier/EWN
47 minutes ago

DURBAN - Police patrolled streets in the Durban CBD on Thursday evening after municipal workers attempted another sit-in at City Hall.

Workers shut down essential services on Tuesday demanding an explanation for promotions favouring allegedly only struggle veterans.

Most streets were littered with rubbish that was visibly thrown around deliberately.

The continuation of the strike contradicted MEC for economic development Sihle Zikalala’s assertions that a solution had been reached.

Durban City manager Sipho Nzuza said a solution would be reached by Thursday, and Zikalala, who is also African National Congress (ANC) chairperson, said the mediation team appointed by premier Senzo Mchunu had made a breakthrough.

But the streets of Durban told a different story.

The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, which hosted international guests at Indaba, had the heaviest police presence, and delegates said they had chosen to stay in their hotel rooms as they feared for their safety.

WATCH: 'Let's fight what are we waiting for?' - eThekwini municipality workers strike

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA