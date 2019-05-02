Pathologist testifies on Jeremiah Ruiters’ spinal, brain injuries

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Pathologist testifies on Jeremiah Ruiters’ spinal, brain injuries

Abigail Ruiters has been charged with child neglect in relation to the death of her 18-month-old son, while Ameerudien Peters has been on trial for raping and murdering the toddler.

FILE: Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to slain 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters in Kensington on 24 June 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
FILE: Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to slain 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters in Kensington on 24 June 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A pathologist has continued to testify against a Kensington woman and her boyfriend on trial for the neglect, rape and murder of her 18-month-old son.

Jeremiah Ruiters was apparently beaten to death in June 2017.

Abigail Ruiters has been charged with child neglect, while Ameerudien Peters has been on trial for rape and murder.

Pathologist Marna Du Plessis testified about bleeding in parts of the toddler's brain and spinal cord, caused by blunt force trauma.

Her forensic report revealed that Ruiters died of multiple injuries.

Du Plessis said the child's hair, skin and nails were dirty and she observed poor nutrition as he was underweight and his brain was smaller than was expected for a child his age.

The 18-month-old had several extensive injuries and fractures all in different phases of healing.

When examined post-mortem, the boy's nasal bone was sticking out.

It was alleged Peters, who was looking after the toddler on the day he died, raped, beat and stabbed him.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA