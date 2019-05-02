Officer who bribed me is still on duty, Booysen tells Zondo commission

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that the commission’s investigators must raise this concern with the police management.

JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen said that while has been hounded out of the unit, the police officer who attempted to bribe him with about R1.4 million remains on duty to this day.

Booysen resumed his evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Thursday.

During a sting operation in 2011, police procurement official Colonel Navin Madhoe tried to bribe Booysen in an effort to undermine the criminal case against himself and businessman Thoshan Panday.



Booysen said that the current state of affairs has bothered over the years.

“As we speak, the colonel from the South African Police Service, Navin Madhoe, who had put just under R1.4 million in the boot of my car and attempted to bribe me, is still at work. After this, I was arrested, but he’s still at work and dealing with the same matters.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that the commission’s investigators must raise this concern with the police management.

“Bring the matter before the national commissioner of SAPS, to say that Major-General Booysen raised this concern on a matter he’s giving evidence about. The national commissioner must look into it.”

WATCH: Johan Booysen resumes state capture testimony