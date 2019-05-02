Nzimande: Traffic officers who take bribes tarnish law enforcement image

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said officers who were on the take were undermining efforts to curb road crashes caused by drunk and reckless drivers.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said on Thursday his department intended to impose harsher sanctions on traffic officers who took bribes from wayward motorists.

Nzimande said officers who were on the take were undermining efforts to curb road crashes caused by drunk and reckless drivers.

The minister announced that the road safety campaign during the Easter weekend was a success as it reduced road fatalities by almost half compared to the same period in 2018.

Nzimande said traffic officers who took bribes tarnished the image of law enforcement and deserved to be punished harshly.

“We need to arrest traffic officers who instead of issuing fines for traffic violations, demand bribes from motorists. We’ll also continue to crack down on corruption and the fraudulent issuing of driver’s licences and roadworthy certificates.”

Nzimande said they’re working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure that drivers who were proven to be negligent and caused fatal crashes would be charged with murder.

“The reclassification of the more serious road traffic offences like drunken driving to Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act will continue to receive high priority in our endeavour for a mandate to minimum sentence for drunken driving.”

Nzimande said this would deter any other travellers from breaking the rules of the road.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)