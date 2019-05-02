Easter road deaths drop by 48%
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said 162 people died on South Africa's roads during the 2019 Easter period compared with 309 fatalities in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has announced 162 people died on South Africa's roads during the Easter period.
It was a 48% reduction compared to last year when 309 people were killed over the same long weekend.
The department's preliminary report covered the period between 18 and 22 April.
The minister said 807 drivers were arrested for drunken driving and 192 for speeding.
He added that male drivers contributed to 72% of crashes and female drivers recorded 15% in crashes.
Nzimande said the almost 50% decline in road fatalities this year was partly the result of law enforcement agencies coming together and increasing visibility on major routes.
He said statistics showed that all provinces recorded decreases in the number of fatalities during the Easter long weekend.
Nzimande said this could be attributed to a number of interventions.
“Yes, we want to concede that the fact the Easter weekend was separate from the school holidays contributed immensely on our roads, which is something - as government - we’ll look into going forward.”
The minister said there were also fewer cars on the roads compared to last year due to Easter and school holidays being spilt.
The minister said they were working to replicate these interventions to further curb the road carnage.
Fatalities as per province:— Department of Transport (@DoTransport) May 2, 2019
Gauteng - 16
KwaZulu-Natal-37
Western Cape-18
Eastern Cape-22
Free State-4
Mpumalanga-17
North West-13
Limpopo-32
Northern Cape-3#ArriveAlive @GovernmentZA @TrafficRTMC @SAgovnews @TransportLimCom @RAF_SA @WCGovTPW pic.twitter.com/W4qKZbzKyC
139 drivers were arrested for driving without operating permits; 29 without drivers licenses; 22 with false documentation and 79 with warrants of arrest and 25 for reckless and negligent driving #ArriveAlive @TrafficRTMC @_ArriveAlive @TransportLimCom @WCGovTPW @rtia_aarto pic.twitter.com/ti7VBgeTqg— Department of Transport (@DoTransport) May 2, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Booysen details how Phiyega offered him a golden handshake
-
This is the most frequently stolen item from OR Tambo airport luggage
-
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
-
Officer who bribed me is still on duty, Booysen tells Zondo commission
-
Stellenbosch University 'deeply regrets' allowing study on coloured women
-
CARTOON: Caster will once again rise above
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.