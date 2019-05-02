Myburgh to fight defamation lawsuit over ‘Gangster State’ revelations
Durban businessman Vikash Narsai is reportedly claiming R5 million in damages for himself and another R5 million for his company Nexor 312, which Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book has implicated in corruption in the Free State.
JOHANNESBURG - Journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh said on Thursday he would be defending the defamation suit against him by Durban businessman Vikash Narsai over his controversial book Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.
The book is centred around the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s alleged involvement in years of corruption in the Free State.
Magashule has denied any wrongdoing.
The book has been met with mixed responses, with South Africans flocking to buy the expose while demonstrators staged a violent protest at the Sandton leg of its launch.
Narsai is reportedly claiming R5 million in damages for himself and another R5 million for his company Nexor 312, which the book has implicated in corruption in the Free State.
According to Myburgh’s book, Narsai was involved in an R200 million housing project near Vrede.
This was at the same time when Magashule was premier of the province.
The author said he would not comment on the merits of the lawsuit as it was the subject of a legal dispute.
