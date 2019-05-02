Modernised Home Affairs office launched in Stellenbosch

Residents will be able to access the digital facility for applications and collections of the new Smart ID card, passports and other services.

CAPE TOWN - A modernised Home Affairs office was on Thursday launched in Stellenbosch.

With its new state-of-the-art infrastructure, this is a move from the traditional manual system to a paperless system.

Residents will be able to access the digital facility for applications and collections of the new Smart ID card, passports and other services.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan explained how the new system was faster and more efficient.

“Before things took between three and six months. Today we can give you your Smart ID card within a week, and your passport within two [weeks]. We have about 300,000 IDs that still require collections. We will be sending SMSes to all our clients to remind them.”

Home Affairs officials have been stationed at 400 hospitals nationwide to assist with the registration of newborn babies.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)