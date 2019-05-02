Mashatile: ANC's top priority is to grow economy, create jobs

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has promised workers the governing party will forge ahead with implementing a national minimum wage.

He was speaking at a Cosatu Workers' Day rally in Cape Town, where he told supporters the ANC would not desert them.

Mashatile also made a bold promise that R1.4 trillion would be invested in infrastructure development projects.

Mashatile called on the workers to ensure that the ANC garners at least 65% of the vote in the upcoming national elections.

He's also vowed the ANC would continue to implement the national minimum wage of R3,500 per month.

Mashatile said the party would continue supporting Cosatu in the fight for decent jobs.

“If you look at our manifesto today, you’ll see that our top priority is to grow the economy and create jobs.”

However, Mashatile had also called on Cosatu to help government create more jobs.

“We’re saying to Cosatu that we’ll continue to work with you in the coming years.”

