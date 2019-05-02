Malema: Land essential to EFF's aim of building houses for poor

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has reiterated his party's call to expropriate land without compensation and give it to the poor.

JOHANNESBURG – Workers’ Day rallies around the country also gave political parties a chance to campaign for votes with parties reemphasising their manifesto promises to voters.



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has reiterated his party's call to expropriate land without compensation and give it to the poor.

Malema said the land was essential to achieve the party's plans of building houses for the poor and those who have been on the waiting list for decades.

He gave the keynote address at his party's Workers Day Rally in Alexandra on Wednesday.

Malema said that the African National Congress (ANC) government had failed dismally in improving the lives of Alexandra residents and must be voted out.

“There must be houses built by the government of the EFF. The land must be taken and given to our people free of charge. All we’re asking for it’s a place called home.”

WATCH: The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - Malema

Malema promised EFF supporters that he would see to this if he became president after 8 May's general elections.

“Ramaphosa has taken a wrong turn. He is lost and in the wrong place. He’s not supposed to be in the Union Building but in Sun City prison, that’s where he belongs.”

The red berets leader said under the EFF, corruption at the expense of black people would not be tolerated.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)