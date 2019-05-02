View all in Latest
Maimane hears of police failings while on campaign trail in Stanger

Maimane is on the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal and he will address da supporters in Stanger.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on the campaign trail in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal on 2 May 2019.Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
44 minutes ago

DURBAN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has heard how police have allegedly never investigated the invasion of a home in Stanger outside Durban.

Maimane is on the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal and he will address DA supporters in Stanger.

He visited the house of Maya and Pravash Hanuman, who were victims of a violent house invasion.

Political leaders are battling for a slice of the second biggest voting province in the country, KwaZulu-Natal.

And the campaign trail is putting the spotlight on mostly the shortcomings of the province.

The Hanumans, whose home was invaded, said they called the SAPS in KwaDukuza but they never arrived at the crime scene.

The family told Maimane they now have doubts about the ability of the SAPS to fight crime in their area.

