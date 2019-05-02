Maimane: Black, white, Indian and coloured can work together
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane wrapped up the party’s last major rally in the Western Cape on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane told voters to choose a party that shows how South Africans, regardless of colour or creed, can work together for a better country.
He wrapped up the party’s last major rally in the Western Cape on Wednesday.
Outgoing Premier Helen Zille also spoke, endorsing the party’s premier candidate Alan Winde.
“What you need is a choice, between those who are stealing and those who are building a future.”
Mmusi Maimane said that he was proud to be in the DA.
“Black, white, Indian and coloured can work together. It doesn’t matter what religion you come from, it doesn’t matter what god you worship, what matters is that in fact, we stand together as all South Africans, building a future for all our people. Amandla! Awethu!”
Zille called for a final push to make sure the DA continues to govern the Western Cape.
“Thinani bondo le blue. Hou dit blou. Be true to the blue. Dit vertaal so lekker in ons almal se drie tale,” she said.
WATCH: DA vows to ramp up campaigning
