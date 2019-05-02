Leicester boss Rodgers needs no extra incentive to beat Man City
Liverpool can return to the top of the table if they beat Newcastle United on Saturday but will only be in pole position to clinch the league title on 12 May if Rodgers’ Leicester can claim a point or better at the Etihad Stadium.
BENGALURU - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he has no extra motivation to do his former club Liverpool a favour in the Premier League title race when his side face Manchester City on Monday.
Liverpool can return to the top of the table if they beat Newcastle United on Saturday but will only be in pole position to clinch the league title on May 12 if Rodgers’ Leicester can claim a point or better at the Etihad Stadium.
Yet Rodgers, who went agonisingly close to winning the league with Liverpool in 2013-14, is only focused on his job at Leicester.
“I am employed by Leicester. My focus is on Leicester City. There’s no comparison really,” Rodgers told a news conference on Thursday.
“It’s exciting to be involved but my thoughts are solely with Leicester and doing what we can to get a result.
“Liverpool back then was at a different stage. We had young players, loan players. We went from eighth to second in a couple of years so it’s a different dynamic. We deserved to finish second.”
Leicester, who beat Arsenal 3-0 in their last league outing, are in contention for a potential Europa League qualification spot, lying three points behind seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Youri Tielemans, on loan from Monaco, has contributed three goals and four assists in his 11 league games since arriving in January and Rodgers remains hopeful the midfielder will sign a permanent deal to extend his stay at the end of the campaign.
“He came here in January because he wasn’t getting game time,” Rodgers added.
“I think what Leicester have shown him is the opportunity that is here for any player, and in particular a young player.
“He has got a wonderful platform and base here to continue that development if there is something that is agreed between the clubs.”
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
CARTOON: Caster will once again rise above
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rules
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAF
-
Kenyan 800m runner Wambui slams Semenya testosterone ruling
-
MUST READ: The CAS ruling on Caster Semenya case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.