Karoo, Southern Cape political parties on the same page about govt
The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa might be considered a small party but in local government, they were serious contenders.
CAPE TOWN - Political parties in the Karoo and the Southern Cape might be rivals, but they echoed the same message regarding their communities.
Parties in the region said government had forgotten the people.
In 2014, however, they got less of than 1% of the national vote.
Provincial leader David Kamfer was expecting more this time.
“We are very confident and I think our main issues are unemployment for young people and housing.”
For the African Progressive Movement, it was a new ball game but party leader Sebestian Petersen was confident.
“The Southern Cape has seen how hungry people are for a new kid on the block.”
