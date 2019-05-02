Kaley Cuoco is 'cried out' after 'Big Bang Theory' finale filming
The 33-year-old actress - who has played Penny in all 12 seasons of the long running sitcom - has found it difficult to say goodbye.
LONDON - The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has admitted she is all "cried out" after filming the sitcom's finale this week.
The 33-year-old actress - who has played Penny in all 12 seasons of the long running sitcom - has found it difficult to say goodbye, but she managed to hold it together at the show's finale event in Hollywood on Wednesday after filming the last ever episode the day before.
She told Entertainment Tonight: "I might be cried out, if that's possible. It's been an unbelievable couple days."
Although the tears may have stopped by now, Cuoco admitted she has been very emotional this week as she prepared to leave the show behind.
She added: "There [have been] a lot of tissues. It started with reading that initial script, and then last night shooting it in front of the audience, and this morning with the hands at Mann's Chinese [Theatre].
"It's just been a beautiful tribute to our show. I don't know, I just feel so grateful. It's been a gift, a gift of 12 years."
The star explained how the cast were worried about how their characters' stories would end in the finale, but she explained the team behind the show has done them justice.
She added: "It is so touching. You're gonna cry, but in the sweetest way. I don't know how to describe it, other than it's absolutely the sweetest thing in the world...
"I'm thrilled with [Penny's] ending, yet beginning. There's not anything catastrophic, it's just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that's what is so special about it. It's really touching."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
2019 Billboard Music Awards: All the winners & Drake’s ‘Game of Thrones’ moment
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 1 May 2019
-
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 30 April 2019
-
Princess Charlotte celebrates fourth birthday with new photos
-
Oprah praises Duchess Meghan’s decision to keep baby’s birth private
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.