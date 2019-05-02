India and England continue to dominate cricket rankings

South Africa remains third on the Test rankings, having won 8 of their 10 series between 2016 and 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - India and England have retained their top spots in the team rankings for Tests and ODIs, respectively, after the annual update on Thursday.

The latest update does not consider the series results from 2015-16 with the outcomes from 2016-17 and 2017-18 weighted at 50%.

At the top of the Test rankings, the gap between India and second-ranked New Zealand has been reduced to just two points while England leads India by the same margin at the top of the ODI rankings.

South Africa remains third on the Test rankings, having won 8 of their 10 series between 2016 and 2018.

In the only change of positions on the table, England has overtaken Australia for fourth position and are on 105 points. Australia are on 98 points after dropping six points.

England remains the top ODI team in the world but to go into their home World Cup as the top-ranked side, they will need to beat Ireland in an upcoming one-off ODI and then beat Pakistan 3-2 or better in a home series.

South Africa have overtaken New Zealand for third position after a stellar two years where they won 5 of the 9 ODI series they competed in.

Test team rankings

1 India



2 New Zealand



3 South Africa



4 England



5 Australia



6 Sri Lanka



7 Pakistan



8 West Indies



9 Bangladesh



10 Zimbabwe

ODI team rankings

1 England



2 India



3 South Africa



4 New Zealand



5 Australia



6 Pakistan



7 Bangladesh



8 West Indies



9 Sri Lanka



10 Afghanistan



11 Zimbabwe



12 Ireland



13 Scotland



14 Nepal



15 UAE