IEC to deploy 189,000 volunteers at voting stations on election day
The vote capturing process starts on Monday and Tuesday for special votes before the big day on Wednesday, which will see millions of registered voters head to the polls.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it is more than ready for next week’s national and provincial elections.
The IEC briefed on the state of readiness for what is expected to be a watershed election on Wednesday next week.
The IEC said it has trained 189,000 volunteers to be deployed nationwide on election day.
IEC commissioner Janet Love: "Voting stations will be staffed by approximately 189,000 election officials, who have volunteered and been trained over the last two months to conduct the elections."
She said that there will be an average of eight election officials per voting station.
The commission is also prepared for any inclement weather conditions that could cause disruptions on election day.
IEC head of operations Masego Shiburi: "The CEO of the commission is a priest so we've been praying to ensure that there's no inclement weather on election day but if prayer doesn't work we have plans working with disaster teams in provinces."
