Go

I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chief

KwaMthethwa chief Mthethwa said his village needed a tarred road, tractors for farming and fencing, and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he would report to the government to assist.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on the campaign trail in KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal on 2 May 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
45 minutes ago

KWAMBONAMBI - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule promised the chief of KwaMthethwa Dinizulu Mthethwa that the government would ensure that the village received farming implements, but he was quick to point out that he was not buying votes.

Magashule paid a courtesy visit to iNkosi Mthethwa.

KwaMthethwa chief Mthethwa said his village needed a tarred road, tractors for farming and fencing, and Magashule said he would report to the government to assist.

“There is land... they don’t have equipment, but I was saying that is what the government is supposed to do. I will report to the president [Cyril Ramaphosa].”

But he was quick to point out that he was not buying votes.

“It’s too late, it is six days before elections. We don’t want people to say we are buying votes, but our people need these things now.”

The ANC issued a statement saying former President Jacob Zuma would join Magashule on the campaign trail.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

