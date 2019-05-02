I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chief
KwaMthethwa chief Mthethwa said his village needed a tarred road, tractors for farming and fencing, and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he would report to the government to assist.
KWAMBONAMBI - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule promised the chief of KwaMthethwa Dinizulu Mthethwa that the government would ensure that the village received farming implements, but he was quick to point out that he was not buying votes.
Magashule paid a courtesy visit to iNkosi Mthethwa.
“There is land... they don’t have equipment, but I was saying that is what the government is supposed to do. I will report to the president [Cyril Ramaphosa].”
#ZumaCampaigns @MYANC SG Magashule has promised KWAMTHETHWA Chief to convey to government needs including farming implements— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2019
Says it is not vote buying@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/pQcIsUGEC6
“It’s too late, it is six days before elections. We don’t want people to say we are buying votes, but our people need these things now.”
The ANC issued a statement saying former President Jacob Zuma would join Magashule on the campaign trail.
#ZumaCampaigns @MYANC SG Magashule pays courtesy visit to Inkosi Mthethwa in KwaMbonambi ahead of door to door with former President Zuma @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/vpaPPwLbMp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
