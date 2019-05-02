Give the ANC another chance, Ramaphosa pleads with Mamelodi residents
While addressing Mamelodi residents, President Cyril Ramaphosa told them they couldn’t return the DA to government in this metro.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged Mamelodi residents to give the African National Congress (ANC) a second chance instead of what he called repeating the mistake of voting the Democratic Alliance (DA) into government like they did in the local government elections.
Ramaphosa was campaigning in the area on Thursday which has recently seen violent protests over service delivery.
Tshwane was one of the metros the ANC lost to the DA-led coalition.
So, when Ramaphosa addressed residents there, he told them they couldn’t return the DA to government in this metro.
“We took the municipality and gave it to the DA, that’s a big mistake. I hope you see that and I hope you won’t repeat that.”
He said the ANC deserved a second chance.
“You will give the ANC another chance, right? You will put your trust in the ANC, right?”
Ramaphosa reminded residents that the ANC had provided them with services such as housing and free education and he claimed the party had more plans for them
WATCH #ANC Pres Ramaphosa gets a rousing welcome In #Mamelodi pic.twitter.com/d6MOz4axFA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2019
#ANC Pres Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived to campaign in #Mamelodi pic.twitter.com/b1Of4eK5ht— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2019
