Former Bok coach Peter de Villiers joins De Lille's Good party

After getting popular singer Allister Izobel on board, Patricia de Lille has now managed to snatch up former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers.

FILE: Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Just days before the election GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has got the backing of yet another prominent Capetonian.

After getting popular singer Allister Izobel on board, De Lille has now managed to snatch up former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers.

De Lille said that well-known personalities make her party more attractive.

For more than two weeks, De Lille had talks with the former Springbok coach to convince him to join the party.

“We can only give him the message to say what we’re all about and what’s our plan to fix South Africa. We left him to make up his own mind.”

The former of Cape Town mayor said that De Villiers' contribution to society will be pivotal.

“I have respect for people who have made it in life, but who still want to make a difference in society.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

