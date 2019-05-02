Former Bok coach Peter de Villiers joins De Lille's Good party
After getting popular singer Allister Izobel on board, Patricia de Lille has now managed to snatch up former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers.
CAPE TOWN - Just days before the election GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has got the backing of yet another prominent Capetonian.
De Lille said that well-known personalities make her party more attractive.
Former Springbok coach Pieter de Villiers, has thrown his weight behind Patricia de Lille and #GOOD. "South Africa will be a great nation when it recognises the value of all people, irrespective of race," he said. #ForGOOD #VoteGOOD pic.twitter.com/X4LkMpMNAY— Good (@ForGoodZA) May 1, 2019
De Lille said that well-known personalities make her party more attractive.
For more than two weeks, De Lille had talks with the former Springbok coach to convince him to join the party.
“We can only give him the message to say what we’re all about and what’s our plan to fix South Africa. We left him to make up his own mind.”
The former of Cape Town mayor said that De Villiers' contribution to society will be pivotal.
“I have respect for people who have made it in life, but who still want to make a difference in society.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
