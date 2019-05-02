First sitting of sixth democratic Parliament set for 22 May

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will preside over the first sittings of both the National Assembly and the NCOP, which has been set down for the following day, Thursday, 23 May.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said that the first sitting of the National Assembly, when MPs will be sworn in and the president will be elected, is provisionally set down for Wednesday, 22 May.

This will mark the start of the country’s sixth democratic Parliament.

In a statement, Parliament said it had been in talks with the Office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who will preside over the first sittings of both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, which has been set down for the following day, Thursday, 23 May.

Parliament said that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will officially declare the date of the first sittings in due course, but by law, both Houses of Parliament must be established within 14 days of the Independent Electoral Commission declaring the election results.

Chief Justice Mogoeng will be in the chair when MPs are sworn in and for the election of a new Speaker of the National Assembly, who then presides over the deputy Speaker’s election.

The Chief Justice then presides over the election of the president, who immediately ceases to be a Member of Parliament and must take office within five days of being elected - at the official inauguration planned for Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on May 25.

The first sitting of the National Council of Provinces, when permanent delegates will be sworn in and a chairperson, deputy, house chairpersons and chief whip will be elected, is provisionally set down for 23 May.