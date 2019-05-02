'Fed up' housing activists put pressure on CoCT in Green Point protest

Reclaim the City's Bevil Lucas wants to know why many Green Point residents are against low-cost housing developments in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Housing activists staged a protest in Green Point on Wednesday, building a wall at a local bowling green.

Reclaim the City's Bevil Lucas wanted to know why many residents are against low-cost housing developments in the area.

“The city council and its officials have more than once pronounced on social housing in the Sea Point council. It’s been more than a year now and nothing has happened.”

The group said that the City of Cape Town must make good on a promise to look into such projects in the city centre and surrounds.

Activist Cheryl Jacobs added: “Everybody has the right to housing and to feel safe. There are children to raise for the next generation. How much longer must we deal with this? We’re fed up.”