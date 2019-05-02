View all in Latest
'Fed up' housing activists put pressure on CoCT in Green Point protest

Reclaim the City's Bevil Lucas wants to know why many Green Point residents are against low-cost housing developments in the area.

Reclaim the City activists begin building homes in Green Point, Cape Town, on a piece of land they say was promised to them by deputy mayor Ian Nielson. Picture: @ReclaimCT/Twitter
Reclaim the City activists begin building homes in Green Point, Cape Town, on a piece of land they say was promised to them by deputy mayor Ian Nielson. Picture: @ReclaimCT/Twitter
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Housing activists staged a protest in Green Point on Wednesday, building a wall at a local bowling green.

Reclaim the City's Bevil Lucas wanted to know why many residents are against low-cost housing developments in the area.

“The city council and its officials have more than once pronounced on social housing in the Sea Point council. It’s been more than a year now and nothing has happened.”

The group said that the City of Cape Town must make good on a promise to look into such projects in the city centre and surrounds.

Activist Cheryl Jacobs added: “Everybody has the right to housing and to feel safe. There are children to raise for the next generation. How much longer must we deal with this? We’re fed up.”

