'Fed up' housing activists put pressure on CoCT in Green Point protest
Reclaim the City's Bevil Lucas wants to know why many Green Point residents are against low-cost housing developments in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Housing activists staged a protest in Green Point on Wednesday, building a wall at a local bowling green.
Reclaim the City's Bevil Lucas wanted to know why many residents are against low-cost housing developments in the area.
“The city council and its officials have more than once pronounced on social housing in the Sea Point council. It’s been more than a year now and nothing has happened.”
The group said that the City of Cape Town must make good on a promise to look into such projects in the city centre and surrounds.
Activist Cheryl Jacobs added: “Everybody has the right to housing and to feel safe. There are children to raise for the next generation. How much longer must we deal with this? We’re fed up.”
Today we have reclaimed Green Point Bowling Green. We are digging the foundations and laying the bricks for new homes for the workers who keep the City in business.— Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) May 1, 2019
This is what our members has to say. #whynotthisland? #workerday #MayDay2019 pic.twitter.com/sfn4NRXsVL
