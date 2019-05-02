View all in Latest
Go

Elections to go ahead as case into independent candidates postponed

The ConCourt has found that the applicants failed to show urgency in the matter of whether South Africans have the right to run for national and provincial elections independently.

FILE: A voting station sign was put up at the Capital Hill primary school in Pretoria during voter registration on 6 March 2016. Picture: EWN
FILE: A voting station sign was put up at the Capital Hill primary school in Pretoria during voter registration on 6 March 2016. Picture: EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has postponed the matter regarding independent candidates to 15 August this year.

The New Nation Movement, Chantal Dawn and others made an urgent application to the apex court asking that it hear their submissions seeking to set aside as unconstitutional and invalid the Electoral Act's silence on the regulation of individuals’ ability to stand for election.

The parties want to appeal against an April decision of the Western Cape High Court which dismissed a similar case.

The court has found that the applicants have failed to show urgency in the matter and, therefore, the case of whether South Africans have the right to run for national and provincial elections independent from a political party will only be heard in three months’ time after the national elections.

