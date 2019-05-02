EFF wants guarantees before entering into any coalitions

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

EFF wants guarantees before entering into any coalitions

One of those guarantees is that the ANC and the DA commit to addressing problems in areas such as Alexandra where residents recently protested over a lack of housing and rising crime.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters during the red berets’ May Day rally in Alexandra on 1 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters during the red berets’ May Day rally in Alexandra on 1 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – With less than a week before the elections, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party wants certain guarantees before going into coalitions.

One of those guarantees is that the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) commit to addressing problems in areas such as Alexandra where residents recently protested over a lack of housing and rising crime.

The EFF held its Workers Day Rally in Alexandra on Wednesday.

Malema is adamant that the EFF will be the next administration.

“Before we can even sit down together; if you’re DA, clean the townships where you’re a municipality.

“If you’re ANC, clean the townships where you’re a municipality and then we’ll ask South Africans to show us any place which is dirty.”

WATCH: The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - Malema

Julius Malema also reiterated his party's call to expropriate land without compensation and give it to the poor.

Malema said the land was essential to achieve the party's plans of building houses for the poor and those who have been on the waiting list for decades.

Malema said that the African National Congress (ANC) government had failed dismally in improving the lives of Alexandra residents and must be voted out.

“There must be houses built by the government of the EFF. The land must be taken and given to our people free of charge. All we’re asking for it’s a place called home.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA