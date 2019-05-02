EFF wants guarantees before entering into any coalitions
JOHANNESBURG – With less than a week before the elections, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party wants certain guarantees before going into coalitions.
One of those guarantees is that the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) commit to addressing problems in areas such as Alexandra where residents recently protested over a lack of housing and rising crime.
The EFF held its Workers Day Rally in Alexandra on Wednesday.
Malema is adamant that the EFF will be the next administration.
“Before we can even sit down together; if you’re DA, clean the townships where you’re a municipality.
“If you’re ANC, clean the townships where you’re a municipality and then we’ll ask South Africans to show us any place which is dirty.”
WATCH: The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - Malema
Julius Malema also reiterated his party's call to expropriate land without compensation and give it to the poor.
Malema said the land was essential to achieve the party's plans of building houses for the poor and those who have been on the waiting list for decades.
Malema said that the African National Congress (ANC) government had failed dismally in improving the lives of Alexandra residents and must be voted out.
“There must be houses built by the government of the EFF. The land must be taken and given to our people free of charge. All we’re asking for it’s a place called home.”
