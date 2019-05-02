View all in Latest
De Lille: Good policies not cut and pasted from DA

Some have drawn similarities between the Democratic Alliance and Good on issues such as the land question.

FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Good party Patricia De Lille said that her campaign was not an attack on the Democratic Alliance (DA) but a complete turnaround from her former party.

De Lille left the DA and her position as Cape Town mayor in October last year.

She remains in an ongoing spat with the party, as she insists on an apology from the DA. The DA claimed it fired De Lille as mayor, but she’s denied this.

Some have drawn similarities between the DA and Good on issues such as the land question.

But De Lille has disputed this.

“There’s no cut and paste from the DA. I used my experience and the search we did to find the best plan for South Africa. We live in a multi-party democracy. Voters will finally decide.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

