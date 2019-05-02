-
Court orders suspected train arsonist to undergo psychiatric evaluation
Thobela Xoseni is accused of starting a fire at Cape Town train station last month.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Magistrates Court has ordered a suspected train arsonist to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Thobela Xoseni is accused of starting a fire at Cape Town train station last month.
Twelve coaches were gutted, leading to damages worth millions of rand.
A district surgeon has compiled a psychiatric assessment report on Xoseni, who faces a charge of malicious damage to property.
The doctor has referred Xoseni for observation at Valkenberg Hospital.
But Xoseni will have to wait for a bed to become available. Until that happens, the court has ordered he be kept at Pollsmoor Prison’s hospital wing.
He has been remanded in custody until the next hearing on 3 June.
Timeline
-
Prasa serves security firm with suspension notice over burnt CT carriages6 days ago
-
Prasa suspends three security officials in wake of CT train fire6 days ago
-
Unite Behind calls for CT rail crisis to be declared national disastera week ago
-
Cape Town train fire suspect to appear in court8 days ago
