Court orders suspected train arsonist to undergo psychiatric evaluation

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Magistrates Court has ordered a suspected train arsonist to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Thobela Xoseni is accused of starting a fire at Cape Town train station last month.

Twelve coaches were gutted, leading to damages worth millions of rand.

A district surgeon has compiled a psychiatric assessment report on Xoseni, who faces a charge of malicious damage to property.

The doctor has referred Xoseni for observation at Valkenberg Hospital.

But Xoseni will have to wait for a bed to become available. Until that happens, the court has ordered he be kept at Pollsmoor Prison’s hospital wing.

He has been remanded in custody until the next hearing on 3 June.