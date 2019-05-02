Cope, Agang SA, Adec call for second chance at polls

As the country edges closer to next week’s elections, small political parties like Cope), Agang SA and Adec have made promises to the electorate, including a commitment to arrest former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG – As the country edges closer to next week’s elections, small political parties like the Congress of the People (Cope), Agang SA and African Democratic Change (Adec) have made promises to the electorate, including a commitment to arrest former President Jacob Zuma.

Agang SA was abandoned by its founder anti-apartheid activist Dr Mamphele Ramphele. Cope has seen its support base dwindle from 7% to less than 1% since its launch in 2008, while former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza resigned from Adec shortly after she joined. However, these parties still believe they have something to offer the country.

The parties, which have been labeled failed by some, have told Eyewitness News that they want South Africans to give them a second chance.

Why should South Africans vote for Agang SA, Cope and Adec?

Agang SA’s Andries Tlouman: “We are the only hope for South Africa and for all those challenges that we came through we were learning and growing. If people vote for us, one thing we’re going to do is to arrest Mr Jacob Zuma. Second thing is that we’re going to arrest Mr Ace Magashule.”

Cope’s Papi Kganare said that his organisation deserved a second chance.

"The last five years, we have been rebuilding our party and rebuilding our brand.

Kganare said that South Africans must vote because the party won’t expropriate land without compensation.

“It’s unconstitutional in the first place. It’s a wrong policy in that once you expropriate properties of people without compensation, that will not have value.”

Adec’s Joseph Lolwane believed that there was something distinct about his party.

"People are tired of politicians but at Adec we are activists - we're close with the people that count."

He said they are all about service delivery: “People in our rural and townships don’t have access to electricity and in some areas, there are no tar roads.”

The parties say they are the only hope for the country.