Clermont's Flip van der Merwe announces his retirement
Flip van der Merwe joined Clermont in 2015 and won the Top 14 with the club in 2017. He will play his 80th match for the club against Perpignan on Saturday.
CLERMONT - Springbok Flip van der Merwe said on Thursday he will retire after Clermont's Top 14 season ends.
"I'm going to stop at the end of the season, when your body tells you stop, you have to know how to listen to it and be honest", the lock, who turns 34 in June, said.
Van der Merwe joined Clermont in 2015 and won the Top 14 with the club in 2017. He will play his 80th match for the club against Perpignan on Saturday.
Clermont are second in the table and, with three rounds to go, are on course for a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They are also in the European Challenge Cup final and face La Rochelle, in Newcastle on May 10.
"We have to maintain the same level for the exciting end of the season ahead," said Van der Merwe, who is returning after a five-week ban for a high tackle.
Before hanging up his boots "two trophies would be nice," he said.
Van der Merwe played 37 times for South Africa and won a Super Rugby title with the Bulls, "but I finished my education here," he said on Thursday.
He said he hoped to stay in Clermont with his family.
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rules
-
CARTOON: Caster will once again rise above
-
Caster Semenya on CAS ruling: 'I will once again rise above'
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAF
-
MUST READ: The CAS ruling on Caster Semenya case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.