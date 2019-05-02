Child dies in Bonteheuwel house fire

The fire broke out in Apricot Street on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel family is grieving the loss of a five-year-old boy who died in a house fire.

According to ward councillor Angus McKenzie, the body of the boy was found under the bed.

“We were informed of a house fire in the early evening and emergency services were deployed and put out the fire. It’s very sad, the family is very emotional, and we will support them in whichever way we can.”