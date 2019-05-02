Cele: No specialised courts for election-related cases

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that law enforcement will be prioritising all election-related cases, amid threats of disruptions on voting day next week.

Cele announced that KwaZulu-Natal and the North West province have been identified as high-risk areas for this year’s elections.

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have already been deployed in those areas.

Cele said that no specialised courts will be allocated to cases of this nature.

“Protocol has been established between the Department of Justice, SAPS and the NPA to prioritise all election cases.”

