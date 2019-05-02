Booysen to continue to present evidence at state capture
This phase of the hearings is focusing on the capture of the criminal justice sector and law enforcement agencies in particular.
PRETORIA – The state capture commission of inquiry resumes on Thursday with former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen continuing to present his evidence.
Booysen had described how the KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner unlawfully instructed him to stop the investigation of businessman Thoshan Panday and later after Panday and an accomplice were arrested, the case was withdrawn.
He also revealed how incriminating evidence against the former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli was removed from a docket.
The major general discussed how the Sunday Times created the so-called “Cato Manor Death Squad” narrative, which was used as the pretext to remove him from his position and initiate criminal proceedings.
Meanwhile, Advocate Mxolisi Zondo, whom Booysen and former Hawks head Robert McBride have accused of impropriety, has told Eyewitness News that he will not apply to cross-examine the witnesses, saying there is no basis for the claims against him.
