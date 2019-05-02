Booysen details how Phiyega offered him a golden handshake
Johan Booysen explained this was part of the constant effort to ensure he did not return to office and investigate high-profile cases.
PARKTOWN - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen has described how former National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega offered him a golden handshake as part of efforts to get him out of the unit.
Booysen has testified at the state capture commission of inquiry about several failed attempts by police management to suspend and subject him to a disciplinary hearing.
The major general was at the time leading an investigation into politically connected businessman Thoshen Panday and senior police officers.
He said he was suspended after being criminally charged in the Cato Manor racketeering matter.
“So what kicked me out of office was the criminal charges hanging over my head. When the court ruled in my favour and the charges were withdrawn by the State, I thought I could go back to my work. Blatantly, I was served with papers for my disciplinary hearing.”
He said after being exonerated in the disciplinary hearing, he was called to a meeting by Phiyega.
“She gave me three options, she said to me ‘either you remain at home on special leave, you should take a transfer or you should take a golden handshake’. I still had three years left in the police service and she was prepared to pay me out for three years.”
Booysen explained this was part of the constant effort to ensure he did not return to office and investigate high-profile cases.
Popular in Local
-
This is the most frequently stolen item from OR Tambo airport luggage
-
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
-
Officer who bribed me is still on duty, Booysen tells Zondo commission
-
Stellenbosch University 'deeply regrets' allowing study on coloured women
-
CARTOON: Caster will once again rise above
-
Zuma, Magashule take ANC campaigning to northern KZN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.