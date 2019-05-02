Booysen details how Phiyega offered him a golden handshake

Johan Booysen explained this was part of the constant effort to ensure he did not return to office and investigate high-profile cases.

PARKTOWN - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen has described how former National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega offered him a golden handshake as part of efforts to get him out of the unit.

Booysen has testified at the state capture commission of inquiry about several failed attempts by police management to suspend and subject him to a disciplinary hearing.

The major general was at the time leading an investigation into politically connected businessman Thoshen Panday and senior police officers.

He said he was suspended after being criminally charged in the Cato Manor racketeering matter.

“So what kicked me out of office was the criminal charges hanging over my head. When the court ruled in my favour and the charges were withdrawn by the State, I thought I could go back to my work. Blatantly, I was served with papers for my disciplinary hearing.”

He said after being exonerated in the disciplinary hearing, he was called to a meeting by Phiyega.

“She gave me three options, she said to me ‘either you remain at home on special leave, you should take a transfer or you should take a golden handshake’. I still had three years left in the police service and she was prepared to pay me out for three years.”

Booysen explained this was part of the constant effort to ensure he did not return to office and investigate high-profile cases.